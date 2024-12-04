Suzlon Energy Limited has expanded its partnership with Jindal Renewables by securing an additional 302.4 MW wind power project in Karnataka’s Koppal region. The project aims to support green steel production and brings Suzlon’s total order from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, marking the company’s largest commercial and industrial (C&I) order from a single customer.

The shares of Suzlon Energy Limited were trading at ₹68.24 up by ₹2.84 or 4.34 per cent on the NSE today at 11.50 am.

The new order involves supplying 96 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Towers, each rated at 3.15 MW. The generated electricity will be used for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, supporting the steel industry’s sustainability goals.

This development is significant for Suzlon, as C&I customers now represent 56 per cent of its record 5.4 GW order book. The project aligns with India’s renewable energy targets, with the country aiming to derive 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, while Bharat Saxena from Jindal Renewables emphasized the project’s role in driving sustainability in the steel industry.