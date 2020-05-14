Syngene International shares jump 5 per cent after Q4 earnings

Shares of Syngene International jumped 5 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company’s stock gained 4.97 per cent to Rs 341.95 on BSE. On the NSE, it surged 4.90 per cent to Rs 342.

The company on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, driven by robust growth in its main divisions.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 100 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Syngene International said in a statement.

Consolidated total income rose to Rs 628 crore as against Rs 555 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.