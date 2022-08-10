hamburger

Stocks

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9% on strong Q1 results

PTI | New Delhi, August 10 | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022
concept image

concept image

On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,015, then climbed to ₹1,038.05, higher by 8.47% over its last close

Shares of Tata Chemicals gained nearly 9 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company posted strong first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Tata Chemicals opened on a bullish note at ₹999.95, then gained further ground to touch ₹1,043, registering a jump of 8.96 per cent over its previous close.

On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,015, then climbed to ₹1,038.05, higher by 8.47 per cent over its last close.

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹637 crore during the quarter ending June 30.

The company's net profit stood at ₹342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at ₹3,995 crore, compared to ₹2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

Published on August 10, 2022
Tata Chemicals Ltd
Stocks to Watch
Quarterly Results
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you