Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9% on strong Q1 results

Shares of Tata Chemicals gained nearly 9 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company posted strong first-quarter earnings.
Shares of Tata Chemicals opened on a bullish note at ₹999.95, then gained further ground to touch ₹1,043, registering a jump of 8.96 per cent over its previous close.
On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,015, then climbed to ₹1,038.05, higher by 8.47 per cent over its last close.
Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹637 crore during the quarter ending June 30.
The company's net profit stood at ₹342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at ₹3,995 crore, compared to ₹2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.