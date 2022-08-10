Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9% on strong Q1 results

Shares of Tata Chemicals gained nearly 9 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company posted strong first-quarter earnings.

Shares of Tata Chemicals opened on a bullish note at ₹999.95, then gained further ground to touch ₹1,043, registering a jump of 8.96 per cent over its previous close.

On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,015, then climbed to ₹1,038.05, higher by 8.47 per cent over its last close.

Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹637 crore during the quarter ending June 30.

The company's net profit stood at ₹342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 34.15 per cent during the quarter under review at ₹3,995 crore, compared to ₹2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.