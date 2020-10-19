Stocks

Tata Communications share price hits all-time high on Q2 results

Internet Desk | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

Tata Communications on Friday announced posting a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹384.81 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a profit of ₹54.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Consolidated revenue grew 4.5 per cent to ₹4,477.18 crore during the reported quarter from ₹4,282.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company concluded the sale of a land parcel along with building for a total consideration of ₹67.41 crore.

The shares of the telecom player today locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent at ₹919.40 and trading at an all-time high.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
stocks and shares
Tata Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.