Tata Communications share price hits all-time high on Q2 results

Tata Communications on Friday announced posting a sharp jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹384.81 crore for the September quarter. The company had registered a profit of ₹54.31 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Consolidated revenue grew 4.5 per cent to ₹4,477.18 crore during the reported quarter from ₹4,282.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Besides, the company concluded the sale of a land parcel along with building for a total consideration of ₹67.41 crore.

The shares of the telecom player today locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent at ₹919.40 and trading at an all-time high.