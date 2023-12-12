Tata Communications Ltd’s shares were up by 0.81 per cent after the company reported that it entered into a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover to advance its digital transformation efforts and embrace evolving standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.

The collaboration aims to enhance the production of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, a crucial component of its Reimagine strategy. Tata Communications will implement its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting 128 JLR sites worldwide. This global connectivity will enhance supply chain efficiency and security, facilitating real-time data diagnosis and analysis for improved production line performance.

Tata Communications’ Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Sumeet Walia said, “As the industry rapidly evolves, it’s an exciting time to further strengthen our relationship and support its digital transformation strategy. Tata Communications is deploying a ‘digital fabric’, comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms, and managed services, that will help integrate JLR’s systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders, and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem.”

The shares were up by 0.81 per cent to ₹1,720.90 at 2:22 pm on the BSE.