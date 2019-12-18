Tata Group stocks tank after NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head

Video | How do women view careers today?
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Shares of various Tata Group companies on Wednesday plunged up to 4 per cent after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman.
Tata Global Beverages tanked 4.14 per cent, Tata Coffee plunged 3.88 per cent and Tata Motors dropped 3.05 per cent on the BSE. Tata Motors was the top loser among the BSE Sensex constituents.
Also, Indian Hotels Company dipped 2.48 per cent, Tata Chemicals fell 1.65 per cent, Tata Investment Corporation 1.22 per cent and Tata Power Company 0.98 per cent.
In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services stock rose marginally by 0.07 per cent, Tata Metaliks gained 2.07 per cent, Tata Communications 1.68 per cent, Tata Elxsi 1.53 per cent, Tata Steel 1.16 per cent and Titan Company 0.09 per cent.
In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the NCLAT on Wednesday restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.
The NCLAT, however, stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.
Mistry, a scion of wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, was in a coup removed as Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.
Mistry, whose family owns 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...