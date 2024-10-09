Tata Motors Shares, Tata Motors Stocks, Tata Motors Share Price Updates for October 9, 2024: Tata Motors share price in focus. Tata Motors on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent decline in group wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,04,189 units in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal as compared to the same period last year.
ALL UPDATES
- October 09, 2024 15:41
Tata Motors share price closing figures: Shares close among top gainers on the NSE
The stock of Tata Motors closed at ₹939 on the NSE, higher by 2.09%.
On the BSE, the stock ended at ₹939.15, up 2.10%.
- October 09, 2024 15:37
Tata Motors in focus
Tata Motors informed the exchange that its board meeting will be held on November 8, 2024, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended September 2024 .
- October 09, 2024 15:04
Tata Motors share price today: Shares up 2%
Shares of Tata Motors traded at ₹938.20 on the NSE at about 3 pm.
- October 09, 2024 15:03
Tata Motors stock in focus: Trades among top gainers of Nifty 50 pack
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3 pm:
Cipla (2.70%), Trent (2.48%), Tata Motors (2.34%), SBI (2.10%), Shriram Finance (2.08%)
Top losers:
ITC (-2.92%), Nestle India (-2.53%), Hindustan unilever (-1.73%), Britannia (-1.66%), ONGC (-1.57%)
- October 09, 2024 14:11
Tata Motors share price today: Shares up 3%
Shares of Tata Motors gained 2.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹947.15 as at 2.10 pm.
- October 09, 2024 13:12
Tata Motors shares gained 2.66% on the NSE to trade at ₹944.25 as at 1.10 pm.
- October 09, 2024 12:08
Tata Motors stock intraday outlook: Shares up 2%
Shares of Tata Motors traded at ₹940.50 on the NSE, higher by 2.25% as at 12.06 pm.
- October 09, 2024 11:01
Tata Motors shares gained 2.69% on the NSE to trade at ₹944.50 as at 11 am.
- October 09, 2024 10:52
Tata Motors in focus
Buy quantity: 7,54,310
Sell quantity: 9,92,170
(NSE data)
- October 09, 2024 10:51
Tata Motors shares rose 2.49% on the NSE to ₹942.7 as at 10.50 am.
- October 09, 2024 10:22
Tata Motors global wholesale declines by 11% in Q2FY25
Indian automaker Tata Motors global wholesale including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed an 11 per cent decrease in Q2FY25. The global wholesales stood at 3,04,189 vehicle units.
The Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range reported a 19 per cent dip with 86,133 vehicle units.
The passenger vehicles reported a 6 per cent decline with 1,30,753 units in Q2FY25 while the Jaguar Land Rover reported a 10 per cent decrease with 87,303 vehicle units. Jaguar wholesales during the quarter stood at 5,961 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were at 81,342 vehicle units.
- October 09, 2024 10:20
Tata Motors share price today: Shares gain 2%
Tata Motors share price rose 2.11% on the NSE to trade at ₹939.20 as at 10.18 am.
- October 09, 2024 10:19
Tata Motors stock in focus
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Shriram Finance (2.85%), BPCL (2.32%), Tata Motors (2.28%), Bajaj Finance (1.94%), Tech Mahindra (1.81%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-1.81%), Britannia (-0.88%), ITC (-0.79%), HDFC Bank (-0.79%), HDFC Bank (-0.75%), Nestle India (-0.69%)
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.