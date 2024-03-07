Tata Motors Ltd has announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent, effective from April 1, 2024.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the price rise is intended offset the residual impact of past input costs.

It is said that the increase will vary based on individual models and variants. However, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors stock traded at ₹688.80 on the NSE, up by 1.49 per cent as of 2:43 pm. On March 5, 2024, the stock had hit a 52-week high at ₹712.60 on the NSE.

The company has recently announced a demerger into two separate listed companies.