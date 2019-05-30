Tata Tele (Maharashtra) sees best day in over 5 months after Q4 results

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose as much as 19.05 per cent to ₹3.75, their biggest percentage gain since December 2018. The telecommunication services provider posted a profit of ₹580 crore ($83.16 mln) compared to a loss of ₹680 crore last year.

At 10 am, the stock of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were trading 12.93 per cent higher at ₹3.58.

The company also reported an exceptional gain of ₹510 crore. The firm also approves raising of additional funds by issue of securities/instruments.

About 2.5 million shares change hands in early trade, compared with the 30-day average of around 773,514 shares. As of Wednesday's close, the stock has fallen 21.2 per cent so far this year ($1 = INR 69.7450)