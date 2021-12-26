TBO Tek files papers for ₹2,100 crore IPO

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
TBO Tek Ltd, which is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms, has filed preliminary documents with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of ₹2,100 crore.
The proposed IPO of tbo.com will include an offer of sale (OFS) where promoters and existing investors will sell holdings to the tune of ₹1,200 crore. The company, which will directly mop up ₹900 crore, is also looking to raise ₹180 crore via pre-IPO placement.
Campus Activewear Ltd , a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company, has also filed the preliminary documents with SEBI for IPO. The IPO comprises of up to 51 million equity shares of face value ₹5 through a 100 per cent OFS.
The size of the IPO has not been revealed in the DRHP. The company’s products are under ‘Campus’ brand, which enjoys about 15 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020
Promoters of the company Hari Krishna Aggarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal are looking to sell up to 9 million and 5 million equity shares, respectively, of their current shareholding through this OFS.
Marquee Investors such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Limited will be selling part of their shareholding in the company through OFS.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...