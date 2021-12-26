TBO Tek files papers for ₹2,100 crore IPO

TBO Tek Ltd, which is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms, has filed preliminary documents with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) of ₹2,100 crore.

The proposed IPO of tbo.com will include an offer of sale (OFS) where promoters and existing investors will sell holdings to the tune of ₹1,200 crore. The company, which will directly mop up ₹900 crore, is also looking to raise ₹180 crore via pre-IPO placement.

Campus Activewear

Campus Activewear Ltd , a lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company, has also filed the preliminary documents with SEBI for IPO. The IPO comprises of up to 51 million equity shares of face value ₹5 through a 100 per cent OFS.

The size of the IPO has not been revealed in the DRHP. The company’s products are under ‘Campus’ brand, which enjoys about 15 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020

Promoters of the company Hari Krishna Aggarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal are looking to sell up to 9 million and 5 million equity shares, respectively, of their current shareholding through this OFS.

Marquee Investors such as TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Limited will be selling part of their shareholding in the company through OFS.