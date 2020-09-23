Tech Mahindra sells stake in Altiostar Networks for $45 mn; shares down 1.5%

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary - Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, has divested its stake of 1.81 crore C1 preferred shares in Altiostar Networks Inc.

The shares have been sold to Rakuten USA, Inc., for a consideration of $45 million. The buyer does not belong to any promoter group or entities, the statement added.

The company's shares gave up the gains of the day, and it is currently trading down 1.57 per cent to Rs 787.90.