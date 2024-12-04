Tembo Global Industries Limited has won a domestic water irrigation project order valued at ₹43.89 crore, the company announced today. The order involves supplying Ductile Iron (DI) pipes and is slated for completion within 12 months.

The shares of Tembo Global Industries Limited were trading at ₹737.85 up by ₹14.45 or 2 per cent on the NSE today at 2.40 pm.

The engineering company will deliver the project across its core competency areas, which include sectors like oil and gas, chemicals, construction, power, shipbuilding, and industrial installations.

Managing Director Sanjay J Patel highlighted the significance of the order, emphasising the company’s engineering mechanics, design, manufacturing, and execution capabilities. As a Star Export House, Tembo Global continues to position itself as a reliable solutions provider adhering to global standards.

The company has an established global presence and serves diverse industrial clients in both domestic and international markets. This latest order reinforces Tembo Global’s strategic positioning in infrastructure development and engineering solutions.

The project underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting critical infrastructure sectors through specialised engineering and manufacturing capabilities.