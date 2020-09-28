Stocks

Thomas Cook down as board puts off buyback proposal

| Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

Shares of Thomas Cook fell 3 per cent on the BSE today reacting to the news report that the company's board has withdrawn the proposal of share buyback due to Covid-19.

The board in February had approved a share buyback of 6.9% of total equity worth Rs 150 crore.

The stock was down 3 per cent to Rs 28.85 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 28, 2020
buyback
stocks and shares
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.