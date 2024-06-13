Shares of Thomas Cook rose a little over 1 per cent on Thursday after CRISIL upgraded its outlook on the bank loan facilities and corporate credit rating (CCR) ‘positive’ from ‘stable’
The agency reaffirmed the ratings at ‘CRISIL AA-/ Positive CRISIL A1+’.
According to the company’s statement, the rating factors Thomas Cook India group’s overall operating performance, driven by revenue growth. It added that the company’s financial risk profile has also improved following sustained better operating performance, reflected in its adequate capital structure and strong liquid surpluses.
Thomas Cook stock was up 1.01 per cent to trade at ₹219.50 on the NSE as of 2.34 pm.
