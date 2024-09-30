Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI), an Indian-Made Foreign Liquor manufacturer, has unveiled Mansion House Gold Barrel Whisky today.

The premium whisky, a blend of Select Scotch Malts and Indian Grain Spirits, has been initially launched in Assam, with plans to expand to other key markets across India.

The shares of Tilaknagar Industries Limited (TI) were trading at ₹300.75 up by ₹9.40 or 3.23 per cent on the NSE today at 3.15 pm.

This move marks TI’s entry into the whisky segment, the largest IMFL category in India. The company, known for its millionaire brandy brands Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon, said that it aims to strengthen its position in the alcobev market with this launch.

“We already enjoy a leadership position in the brandy segment, the second-largest IMFL category, with millionaire brands Mansion House Brandy and Courrier Napoleon brandy. This launch aligns with our endeavour to expand our portfolio across categories, and to put a firm step forward in the whisky segment, further strengthening our position as a key alcobev player in the country,” said Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of TI.

Mansion House Gold Barrel Whisky is aged in oak casks and comes in a modern bottle design. TI has also introduced a ‘hipster pack’ for the 180ml size, catering to popular formats in Assam.

According to the IWSR report, India’s whisky segment reached 252 million cases in 2023.