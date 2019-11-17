Top six firms add ₹2.4 lakh cr in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies together added a staggering ₹2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with TCS grabbing the lion’s share.

The other winners included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market cap of TCS zoomed ₹1,93,666.73 crore to reach ₹8,16,068.63 crore. RIL’s valuation jumped ₹15,182.29 crore to ₹9,31,412.63 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank climbed ₹12,917.96 crore to ₹6,99,704.93 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied ₹4,355.08 crore to ₹3,10,012.67 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation rose by ₹6,430.30 crore to ₹3,22,725.86 crore and that of SBI increased ₹5,488.63 crore to stand at ₹2,87,372.49 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dropped by ₹6,277.96 crore to ₹4,45,355.96 crore. Infosys’ valuation declined by ₹1,932.77 crore to ₹3,02,349.51 crore and that of ITC fell by ₹12,041.92 crore to ₹3,07,990.46 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC went down by ₹929.60 crore to ₹3,84,199.95 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 33.08 points or 0.08 per cent.