Top six firms add ₹2.4 lakh cr in m-cap

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Six of the 10 most valuable domestic companies together added a staggering ₹2.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week, with TCS grabbing the lion’s share.
The other winners included Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, while HUL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The market cap of TCS zoomed ₹1,93,666.73 crore to reach ₹8,16,068.63 crore. RIL’s valuation jumped ₹15,182.29 crore to ₹9,31,412.63 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC Bank climbed ₹12,917.96 crore to ₹6,99,704.93 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied ₹4,355.08 crore to ₹3,10,012.67 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation rose by ₹6,430.30 crore to ₹3,22,725.86 crore and that of SBI increased ₹5,488.63 crore to stand at ₹2,87,372.49 crore.
In contrast, the market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dropped by ₹6,277.96 crore to ₹4,45,355.96 crore. Infosys’ valuation declined by ₹1,932.77 crore to ₹3,02,349.51 crore and that of ITC fell by ₹12,041.92 crore to ₹3,07,990.46 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC went down by ₹929.60 crore to ₹3,84,199.95 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI).
During the last week, the Sensex advanced 33.08 points or 0.08 per cent.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
It helps build a bigger corpus for your goals as your investible surplus increases
Cost advantages and strong presence in the North and the East justify premium valuation
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...