Broker's call: Torrent Pharma (Hold)

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Reliance Securities
Torrent Pharma (Hold)
CMP: ₹1,690.1
Target: ₹1,740
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of branded, as well as unbranded generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular (CV), central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal, diabetology, anti-infective, anti-diabetics and pain management segments. The company offers products in various categories, including tablets, capsule and parenteral. Its geographical segments include India and outside India. The company's subsidiaries include Heumann Pharma GmbH & Co, Torrent Pharma GmbH, Heunet Pharma GmbH, Norispharm GmbH, Torrent Pharma (Thailand) Co Ltd., Torrent Pharma SRL, Aptil Pharma Ltd and Laboratories Torrent Malaysia Sdn Bhd.
The USFDA has issued a warning letter (WL) to Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ Indrad (Gujarat) API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) and formulations facility. This WL is based on the Corrective & Preventive Action (CAPA) submitted by Torrent Pharma to the observations raised by USFDA.
The inspection was conducted in April 2019 following which the USFDA issued four observations relating to deficiency, that is, Out of Specification (OOS) test results. Subsequently, the USFDA accorded Indrad facility as OAI (Official Action Indicated) status in August 2019.
Indrad is an important facility for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, as it contributes about 80 per cent to its US sales. Currently, total of 34 products are pending for approvals. We expect new product approvals will be impacted in future until the plant gets regulatory clearance. We have not factored in any new launches in our valuation model. We change our recommendation on the stock to HOLD from BUY with unrevised target price of ₹1,740, valuing it at 14x of FY21E EV/EBITDA.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Biocon at current levels. Following an ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...