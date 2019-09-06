Trading call: Indiabulls Housing Finance tumbles to 52-week low

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
BL Research Bureau
The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited marked a new 52-week low on the back of the news that a PIL has been filed against the company.
The stock opened with a gap down at ₹422 versus Thursday’s close of ₹447.95 and declined to ₹405 in first few minutes of the trade. The stock recovered from its intraday low and is currently trading at ₹423, which is still 5.5 per cent lower against yesterday’s closing price.
Though it has recouped some of its losses, a full-fledged recovery is less likely to happen.
The stock has a key resistance at ₹430 and break above this level, it can move higher towards ₹450 levels. Until then, it’ll continue to be in line with its major bearish trend.
If the stock continues to drop, it will find support in the band between ₹405 and ₹407. However, if those levels are breached, the probability of it declining towards ₹375 will become higher.
Hence, the key levels which calls for attention are ₹405 and ₹430. Direction of the breakout will hint the medium-term trend.
Supports: ₹405 and ₹375
Resistances: ₹430 and ₹450
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...