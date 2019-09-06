Stocks

Trading call: Indiabulls Housing Finance tumbles to 52-week low

Akhil Nallamuthu | Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

BL Research Bureau

The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited marked a new 52-week low on the back of the news that a PIL has been filed against the company.

The stock opened with a gap down at ₹422 versus Thursday’s close of ₹447.95 and declined to ₹405 in first few minutes of the trade. The stock recovered from its intraday low and is currently trading at ₹423, which is still 5.5 per cent lower against yesterday’s closing price.

Though it has recouped some of its losses, a full-fledged recovery is less likely to happen.

The stock has a key resistance at ₹430 and break above this level, it can move higher towards ₹450 levels. Until then, it’ll continue to be in line with its major bearish trend.

If the stock continues to drop, it will find support in the band between ₹405 and ₹407. However, if those levels are breached, the probability of it declining towards ₹375 will become higher.

Hence, the key levels which calls for attention are ₹405 and ₹430. Direction of the breakout will hint the medium-term trend.

Supports: ₹405 and ₹375

Resistances: ₹430 and ₹450

 

 

 

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd
