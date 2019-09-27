Tribunal gives tax relief to Mutual Funds investing in pass-through certificates

Hyundai unveils Elantra facelift; launch next week
The premium sedan will benefit from festival season demand
In a significant relief for trusts, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has upheld that tax liability of revenue generated via investment in pass-through certificates (PTCs) should fall upon investors and not the trust.
A large number of Mutual Funds (MFs) were investors in PTCs issued by Trusts.
Since MFs are exempt from any tax on income earned from PTCs, the department had sought to recover the tax from the trust but stating that it had made income. The trusts said that they had passed on the income to MFs and other investors holding their PTCs. MFs had backed off from investing in PTCs after the controversy, experts said.
PTCs are instruments where mortgage back securities issued by lenders to private companies are underlying. The parent company, which holds the mortgage, sets up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) a trust that in turn issues the PTCs to MFs and other financial institutions. The MFs hold these PTCs and income from them is transferred to investor accounts. More than 40 MF schemes had invested thousands of crore in PTCs a few years ago but in 2012 income tax department sent notices to several trusts seeking tax on income from PTCs.
The trusts argued that income from PTCs were transferred to investor funds and hence the tax will not fall upon them but their investors holding PTCs. This argument has now been upheld.
The ITAT was hearing the case involving Mumbai-based India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC) and the tax department. In the instant case, the tax assessment officer (AO) observed that the investors comprising of two or more persons had come together for contribution of sufficient funds into an entity in order to invest in the specific entities with a sole intention to earn profits and accordingly the said entity should be construed as an ‘Association of Persons (AOP)’ and not Trust. Hence the AO observed that the assessee is not entitled for exemption from tax.
The AO observed that there was no ‘trust property’ to which the trustee needed to manage. The AO found that the trust created herein was an SPV for doing commercial transactions and further observed that the trust is not a revocable trust within the meaning of sections 61 to 63 of the Income Tax Act. Accordingly, the AO invoked the provisions of section 161(1A) of the Act by treating the assessee as an AOP as against the status of ‘Trust’ claimed by the assessee.
However, ITAT dismissed the OA’s arguments and held that all the beneficiaries of the trust were identifiable, traceable, assessable with their respective shares being determinate and were known.
The premium sedan will benefit from festival season demand
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...