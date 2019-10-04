Uflex completes sale of 82 per cent stake in Utech Developers

Uflex has completed the sale of its 82 per cent stake in Utech Developers. Consequently, Utech Developers has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Further, SD Buildwell Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Utech Developers, also ceased to be the step-down subsidiary of the company. Shares of Uflex closed 1.25 per cent higher at ₹212.95 on the BSE.