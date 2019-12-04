Stocks

Ultracab (India) bags order worth ₹23.69 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution

| Updated on December 03, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Ultracab (India) has received a purchase order worth ₹23.69 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co during this quarter, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

However, the company did not disclose any other details such as the nature of the order, quantum of work and the duration. Shares of Ultracab (India) closed 9.57 per cent higher at ₹62.40 on the BSE.

Ultracab (India) Ltd
