UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85 per cent by 2030.

As an interim target, UltraTech plans to increase its total green energy share threefold from its current 22 per cent to 60 per cent by FY26.

KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement said the company has been constantly scaling up green energy mix in total power requirement over the years.

UltraTech targets to meet the entire electricity requirement through renewable sources by 2050, as part of its RE100 commitment.

To boost the share of green energy in the overall energy mix, UltraTech has implemented several initiatives including switching to renewable energy sources and expanding Waste Heat Recovery Systems.

Currently, the company has 691 MW of green energy capacity, which includes 262 MW of WHRS installed capacity and 429 MW of contracted renewable energy. Cumulatively, this translates to about 22 per cent of UltraTech’s current energy requirements.

UltraTech has stated its intent not to invest any further in thermal power capacity, keeping in line with its objective to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and increase use of green energy.

The company recently partnered with Coolbrook, a Finland-based transformational technology company, to adopt its RotoDynamic Heater technology in one of UltraTech’s cement manufacturing units.

The RDH technology uses electrification from renewable sources for the heating processes in cement production and removes the need to use fossil fuels.

UltraTech is similarly actively exploring innovative technologies like Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage in collaboration with startup technology companies such as CarbonOrO, Coomtech, and Fortera.

UltraTech has also commited to deploy 500 electric trucks and add 1000 CNG and LNG vehicles in the 40 tonne category in its operations, by June 2025 as part of the Government’s eFAST initiative.

UltraTech was the first to use CNG vehicles in 2021 and LNG vehicles in 2022. Currently, it has over 390 CNG trucks and 50 LNG trucks operational across 17 manufacturing units.