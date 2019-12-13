Stocks

USFDA approval may bolster Hikal

December 13, 2019

 

Hikal on Thursday said its pharmaceutical facility at Panoli, Gujarat, has received the green signal from the USFDA. The US drug authority’s inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations. The Establishment Inspection Report received on December 12 classified the facility under No Action Indicated (NAI) for Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) compliance, Hikal said. The inspection was carried out between September 9 and 13.

Hikal Ltd
