USFDA nod may boost Strides Pharma

Shares of Strides Pharma Science may attract buying interest, as its wholly-owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received USFDA approval for tetracycline hydrochloride capsules USP 250 mg and 500 mg. The drug is an antibiotic used to treat various bacterial infections of the skin, intestines, respiratory tract, urinary tract, genitals and lymph nodes. According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for tetracycline hydrochloride capsules USP is about $16 million.