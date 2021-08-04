UTI MF launches Focused Equity Fund NFO

UTI Mutual Fund has launched new Focused Equity Fund Offer which will have a portfolio of 30 stocks across market cap. The New Fund Offer which opened on Wednesday closes on August 18. The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption for an ongoing basis from August 26.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of maximum 30 stocks across market caps.

Sudhanshu Asthana, Fund Manager of the scheme said focused investing is all about high-conviction and the fund house philosophy has two dimensions to generate portfolio alpha.

The first is to hand-pick a select set of companies from the larger universe by relying on inhouse ScoreAlpha investment philosophy aided by rich experience in research and fund management to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Second is to build the portfolio by building significant positions in each company, which may accentuate the portfolio outcome, he said.

UTI Focused Equity Fund will pursue bottom-up approach in identifying stocks and will follow a blend strategy of investing in both growth and value stocks with a tilt towards growth stocks. The Fund endeavours to be optimally diversified investing across the sectors and market capitalisation.