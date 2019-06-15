Varun Beverages: Bonus meet eyed

Shareholders of Varun Beverages will focus on the board meet, which on Monday will consider a proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares. If approved by the board, the company will issue bonus equity shares for the first time since listing. Shareholders would be keen to know the ratio and record date. For the year ending Mach 2019, Varun Beverages had reported a net profit of ₹332.36 crore and revenues of ₹3,862.28 crore.