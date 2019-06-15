Stocks

Varun Beverages: Bonus meet eyed

| Updated on June 14, 2019 Published on June 15, 2019

Shareholders of Varun Beverages will focus on the board meet, which on Monday will consider a proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares. If approved by the board, the company will issue bonus equity shares for the first time since listing. Shareholders would be keen to know the ratio and record date. For the year ending Mach 2019, Varun Beverages had reported a net profit of ₹332.36 crore and revenues of ₹3,862.28 crore.

Published on June 15, 2019
bonus announcement
Varun Beverages Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor