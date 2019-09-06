Stocks

Varun Beverages fixes QIP at ₹612

Updated on September 06, 2019

 

Varun Beverages has informed the exchanges that the QIP committee on Friday approved the closure of the issue. The committee has fixed the issue price at ₹612 a share, as against the floor price of ₹644.08. The company will allot the shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers.

Earlier, the company’s board in February had approved the raising of capital up to ₹1,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement. Shares of Varun Beverages closed at ₹631.55 on the BSE.

Published on September 06, 2019
QIP
Varun Beverages Ltd
