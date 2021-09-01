Vedanta declares interim dividend of ₹18.50, shares dip 2%

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, a diversified energy, metal and mining company, has announced its first interim dividend of ₹18.50 per share.

The decision was approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on Wednesday, said the company.

Vedanta informed investors that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on September 1, declared an interim dividend of ₹18.5 per equity share, said the company in an exchange filing.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend will be fixed on September 9, it added.

The company reported its June quarter profit was up multi-fold to ₹5,269 crore (₹1,522 crore) on net sales of ₹28,105 crore (₹15,687 crore) on higher realisation across metals and energy business.

Shares of Vedanta surged by three per cent to ₹303 on Tuesday from ₹269 logged on August 20. However, it dipped two per cent to ₹298 on Wednesday due to profit booking.