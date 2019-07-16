Stocks

Vikas WSP wins ₹101-cr order from UK

| Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Vikas WSP has announced that one of its customers located in the UK has received approval from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, for importing organic gluten-free flour. In a notice to the exchanges, the company said it has already received an export order for £1,19,10,000 (₹101.23 crore). The company will start export of this item once the plant commences production, the notice further said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution.

