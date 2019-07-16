Vikas WSP wins ₹101-cr order from UK

Vikas WSP has announced that one of its customers located in the UK has received approval from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, for importing organic gluten-free flour. In a notice to the exchanges, the company said it has already received an export order for £1,19,10,000 (₹101.23 crore). The company will start export of this item once the plant commences production, the notice further said. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution.