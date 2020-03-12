Stocks

Vyapar Ind: Delisitng offer opens at ₹43/share

The delisting offer of Vyapar Industries, which opened on Wednesday, will remain open till March 18. Abbas Rassai, Akil Abbas Rassai and Abbas Abdulkarim Rassai have proposed the delisting offer to acquire 15.33 lakh shares, representing 25 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital of Vyapar Industries from public shareholders at a floor price of ₹43. On day one of the issue, the delisting offer was subscribed 0.34 per cent. The company’s stock is currently ruling at ₹40.55.

