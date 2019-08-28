Acquisition may give boost to Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a USFDA-approved manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc. The facility is one of the very few with soft gel capsule manufacturing suite for formulations with containment needs.

It is also the only FDA-approved integrated manufacturing packaging SGC facility in the US, Strides said in a statement. Investors will closely monitor the development.