Shares of Brigade Enterprises will turn ex-bonus on Wednesday. The company had announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 (one share for every two held in the company). For investors wishing to receive the bonus shares, Tuesday is the cut-off date, as Brigade Enterprises has set August 29 as the record date to identify the eligible shareholders. As of June end, over 51,000 small investors held 4.21 per cent and seven mutual funds 13.94 per cent stake in the company.