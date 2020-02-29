Stocks

What to watch: Chalet Hotels: No room in MSCI Small Cap Index

| Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

Shares of Chalet Hotels may come under pressure as it goes out of MSCI Small Cap index from Monday. The global index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) had removed it from the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index in a rejig done on February 12.

 

The MSCI India Small Cap Index will measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the Indian market. With 250 constituents, it represents 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market-cap of the India equity universe.

Published on February 29, 2020
Chalet Hotels Ltd
Stocks to Watch
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: SBI in focus, as card arm IPO opens on Monday