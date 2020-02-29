What to watch: Chalet Hotels: No room in MSCI Small Cap Index

Shares of Chalet Hotels may come under pressure as it goes out of MSCI Small Cap index from Monday. The global index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) had removed it from the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index in a rejig done on February 12.

The MSCI India Small Cap Index will measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the Indian market. With 250 constituents, it represents 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market-cap of the India equity universe.