CPSE ETF further offer opens for subscription

The seventh tranche of the CPSE ETF, through which the Centre plans to raise at least ₹10,000 crore, will open for subscription to anchor investors on Thursday and to retail investors on Friday. The current tranche is offering a discount of 3 per cent to all investors. The Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF is a collection of 12 public sector companies, mostly dominated by energy and power sector stocks. The CPSE ETF New Fund Offer (NFO) was launched in March 2014.