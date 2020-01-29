Stocks

What to watch

CPSE ETF further offer opens for subscription

| Updated on January 29, 2020 Published on January 29, 2020

 

The seventh tranche of the CPSE ETF, through which the Centre plans to raise at least ₹10,000 crore, will open for subscription to anchor investors on Thursday and to retail investors on Friday. The current tranche is offering a discount of 3 per cent to all investors. The Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF is a collection of 12 public sector companies, mostly dominated by energy and power sector stocks. The CPSE ETF New Fund Offer (NFO) was launched in March 2014.

Published on January 29, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE to shift 30 stocks to restricted trading group, NSE to move 13 scrips