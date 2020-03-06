Stocks

What to watch: Default of principal, interest may hurt HCC

| Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company may come under pressure, as it defaulted on principal and interest amounts. In a disclosure, HCC said that it has defaulted ₹305.06 crore towards principal, ₹122.34 crore interest dues and ₹194.86 crore under other heads.

 

Total outstanding borrowings with banks, financial institutions and other lenders stand at ₹3,182.74 crore, it further said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments, especially of lenders.

Published on March 06, 2020
Stocks to Watch
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European shares up for fourth day as central banks weigh in