What to watch: Default of principal, interest may hurt HCC

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company may come under pressure, as it defaulted on principal and interest amounts. In a disclosure, HCC said that it has defaulted ₹305.06 crore towards principal, ₹122.34 crore interest dues and ₹194.86 crore under other heads.

Total outstanding borrowings with banks, financial institutions and other lenders stand at ₹3,182.74 crore, it further said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments, especially of lenders.