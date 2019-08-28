Stocks

What to watch

Fine Organic Industries commences production

Fine Organic Industries on Tuesday said that new manufacturing facility (the third at Ambernath) situated at additional Ambernath Industrial Area, Maharashtra, started its operations.

 

According to its web site, the company has started development of its new polymer additives manufacturing site that will cater to its growing customer base in India and overseas. The manufactured range will have expanded capacities of its various polymer additives including slip additives.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd
