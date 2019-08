The board of Mac Charles India on Monday decided to discontinue the hotel operations in Bengaluru subject to obtaining all requisite approvals. Though it did not divulge further details, according to the company’s web site, Mac Charles owns and manages the Le Meridien, Bengaluru. The hotel includes rooms, suites, banquet halls, pools, restaurants, golf course, etc. It had posted a profit of ₹1.93 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal on revenues of ₹14.63 crore.