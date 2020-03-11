Stocks

Music Broadcast to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

| Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

 

Shares of Music Broadcast, owners of Radio City and a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan, will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. (Markets are closed on Tuesday due to Holi festival). The company has declared one bonus share for every four held in the company for which it has fixed March 13 as the record date. Investors who wish to receive the bonus shares need to buy Music Broadcast shares by the end of Wednesday. According to BSE, it has not rewarded its shareholders with bonus shares so far.

Music Broadcast Ltd
