What to watch: Will Agra project lift Lemon Tree Hotels?

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a licence agreement for a 62-room upcoming hotel at Agra (bypass road) under its brand name Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel project, by Hotel Bhawna Palace, is expected to open by March 2021, it said in a notice to the bourses.

Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing the hotel, which will have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a thriving bar and equipped banquet spaces.