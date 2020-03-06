Stocks

What to watch: Will Agra project lift Lemon Tree Hotels?

| Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a licence agreement for a 62-room upcoming hotel at Agra (bypass road) under its brand name Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel project, by Hotel Bhawna Palace, is expected to open by March 2021, it said in a notice to the bourses.

 

Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing the hotel, which will have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a thriving bar and equipped banquet spaces.

Stocks to Watch
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
