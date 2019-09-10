Stocks

What to watch: Will Lunarmech stake buy aid Varun Beverages?

| Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

The board of Varun Beverages will acquire a further 20 per cent stake in Lunarmech Technologies Pvt Ltd for ₹15 crore. Post acquisition, the company will hold 55 per cent of the effective equity capital of Lunarmech.

 

The latter is manufacturer, processor, buyer, seller, importer and exporter in all kinds of pet bottle caps and crown caps. The transaction is a related-party deal, as one of the promoters Vivek Gupta is a director in Lunarmech Technologies.

Published on September 10, 2019
Varun Beverages Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Company news: Kopran