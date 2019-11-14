Why Investing in Saudi Aramco’s IPO will be a pipe dream for Indian investors

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Saudi Aramco has announced plans to go public on Sunday, November 17, in what is touted to be the world’s biggest public issue. It is expected that Aramco will become the world’s largest company by market value, well above Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.com.
However, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, wholly owned by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has revealed its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on the Main Market of Tadawul, the local stock exchange rather than in Western markets such as the New York Stock Exchange or the London Stock Exchange.
The company is likely to announce the price range on November 17 and the listing of the shares on December 11.
Aramco could raise as much as $20-40 billion, according to global media. A deal above $25 billion would top the record IPO of Chinese retail titan Alibaba on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
So, what are the chances of Indian investors investing in the ‘biggest-ever’ IPO?
Currently, domestic investors are allowed by the Reserve Bank of India to remit up to $250,000 per financial year (April-March) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). This amount can be used for specific current account or capital account transactions, which include, among others, buying equity and debt securities listed abroad.
Investors keen to invest in overseas equity markets need to tie up with foreign brokers or route their trades via domestic brokers who have a tie-up with foreign brokers. A few domestic broking houses such as ICICI Direct and HDFC Securities have tie ups with US-based foreign brokers. So, for domestic investors, it is possible to access the US markets through these brokerages. However, none of them have similar tie-ups with brokerages in other geographies, especially Saudi Arabia.
In fact, some of the domestic brokerages have branches in Gulf countries catering to the need of NRIs or PIOs to invest in Indian markets but not vice-versa.
The other route for resident Indians is via domestic mutual funds/ETFs or global mutual funds/ETFs that in turn invest in emerging markets or Arab markets or in global large-cap stocks. However, most domestic funds have the mandate to invest in the US markets with only a few such as Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund and Franklin Asia Equity eligible to invest in the Aramco IPO. Investors wishing to opt global funds can only apply through the brokerage route.
Indian investors therefore have very limited chances to participate in Aramco’s IPO. However, if the company lists in Western markets, desi investors may have a chance to buy them later.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
The stock of Bharti Infratel began its major downtrend in October 2017, from a high of ₹482.8. Since then ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...