Will new deal boost Lemon Tree Hotels?

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement for a 40-room upcoming hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun, under the brand ‘Keys Prima’. The hotel is expected to be operational by August, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. This would be the third hotel of Lemon Tree and the first under the Keys brand in Dehradun. The hotel is owned by Hotel Aketa Private Limited. Shareholders of Lemon Tree will closely monitor further developments and its execution.