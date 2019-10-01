Stocks

Will September sales numbers show revival for auto majors?

| Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

 

Automobile companies Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Eicher Motors, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp will declare their sales figures for September on Tuesday. Though expectations are muted, some believe a few companies are likely to report better-than-feared numbers, thanks to discounts, government’s tax benefits and festival mood. If they put up a better-than-expected show, share prices of auto firms could stabilise.

Published on October 01, 2019
sales
Automobiles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Oracle Financial (Buy)