Will September sales numbers show revival for auto majors?

Automobile companies Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Eicher Motors, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp will declare their sales figures for September on Tuesday. Though expectations are muted, some believe a few companies are likely to report better-than-feared numbers, thanks to discounts, government’s tax benefits and festival mood. If they put up a better-than-expected show, share prices of auto firms could stabilise.