Wipro bags five-year deal from Fortum; shares gain nearly 2%

IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it had bagged an application management (AMS) and services integration and management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, a clean-energy company headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications, a statement said.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

