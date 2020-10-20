Wipro bags five-year deal from Fortum; shares gain nearly 2%

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it had bagged an application management (AMS) and services integration and management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, a clean-energy company headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
As a part of the five-year agreement, Wipro will manage Fortum’s application portfolio across hundreds of applications for more than 11,500 users across 18 countries and provide 24/7 support for business-critical applications, a statement said.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed.
The shares of Wipro are rising for the second consecutive day and are trading 1.51 per cent higher at ₹348.45 on BSE.
The stock along with generating 40.21 per cent returns in the last one year, it has outperformed BSE 500 in the last three years.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...