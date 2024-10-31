The shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd were trading at ₹661.80 down by ₹9.20 or 1.37 per cent on the NSE today at 2.45 pm.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd announced on October 30 that it will acquire a per cent stake in a 400-bedded hospital in Faridabad for ₹91.20 crore, marking its third strategic acquisition this year. The deal values the target hospital, operated by MGS Infotech Research & Solutions Private Limited, at an enterprise value of ₹152 crore.

The company plans to invest an additional ₹100 crore to equip the facility with advanced medical equipment, including oncology and robotic surgery capabilities. The hospital, built on two acres, is expected to be operational by early fiscal year 2025.

This announcement follows Yatharth’s successful bid on October 29 for another hospital in Delhi’s Model Town area, which has an expandable capacity of over 300 beds. The Delhi facility was acquired through e-auction under the SARFAESI Act 2002.

Yatharth Hospitals currently operates five super specialty hospitals across Delhi-NCR and Madhya Pradesh, with a total bed capacity of 1,605 as of June 2024. Its facilities in Noida Extension and Greater Noida rank as the 8th and 10th largest private hospitals in Delhi-NCR, respectively, based on bed count in fiscal 2023.