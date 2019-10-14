Stocks

YES Bank exits from Fortis Healthcare

| Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

 

YES Bank on Monday exited from Fortis Healthcare by selling 4.95 crore shares or 6.56 per cent stake in the latter.

A BSE blockdeal data on Monday disclosed that YES Bank sold those shares at an average price of ₹130.27, taking the deal value to ₹644.83 crore. Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Fund bought 40.53 lakh shares, the BSE data revealed. However, the other buyers’ name were not available immediately. Shares of both YES Bank and Fortis will remain in focus.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd
