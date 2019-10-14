YES Bank exits from Fortis Healthcare

YES Bank on Monday exited from Fortis Healthcare by selling 4.95 crore shares or 6.56 per cent stake in the latter.

A BSE blockdeal data on Monday disclosed that YES Bank sold those shares at an average price of ₹130.27, taking the deal value to ₹644.83 crore. Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Fund bought 40.53 lakh shares, the BSE data revealed. However, the other buyers’ name were not available immediately. Shares of both YES Bank and Fortis will remain in focus.