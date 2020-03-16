Yes Bank to be excluded from Nifty 50, Nifty bank from March 19

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Troubled private lender Yes Bank will be dropped from benchmark index Nifty 50, banking index Nifty bank and other Nifty indices from March 19, NSE Indices said on Monday.
Earlier, the changes were scheduled to happen on March 27, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said in a statement.
However, in light of the recent developments relating to Yes Bank and its reconstruction scheme, NSE Indices’ Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to accelerate the removal of Yes Bank from Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank and also remove it from all Nifty equity indices from Thursday, March 19.
Shree Cement will replace the private lender in Nifty 50 and in Nifty bank index, Bandhan Bank will find a place.
The troubled lender will also be removed from Nifty 100 and Nifty 500.
In Nifty 100, Adani Transmission will replace Yes Bank, while in Nifty 500, Sterling and Wilson Solar will be added.
Earlier in February, NSE Indices had announced that on account of Yes Bank being excluded from Nifty 50 and Nifty 100, it was being included in Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty MidSmallcap 400 and Nifty Midcap Liquid 15 from March 27.
In light of the decision to exclude Yes Bank from all our equity indices, the lender will not be included in these indices from March 27, and the replacements of Yes Bank in these indices will be announced in due course.
On Saturday, the government had notified the Yes Bank Limited Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, a day after cabinet approval.
Under the scheme, State Bank of India will invest for 49 per cent equity in Yes Bank and other investors are also being invited.
There will be a three-year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for the 26 per cent of the shareholding.
The moratorium, which was placed by Reserve Bank of India on March 5, restricting withdrawal to Rs 50,000 per account, will also be lifted by 6 pm on Wednesday.
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
With the RBI stepping in last week and unexpectedly placing restrictions on withdrawals of deposits, it had ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...