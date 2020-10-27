Stocks

Zee Entertainment gains over 5% on rejig plan

Internet Desk | Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises have gained as much as 5.07 per cent to trade at ₹185.6. It has outperformed the media sector by 3.16 per cent.

Earlier last week, the company had announced restructuring plan, which includes bringing together all of its digital assets under a single umbrella, an integrated content team, combining the different parts of its movies business into a single integrated platform and the creation of an integrated revenue and monetisation team, among other measures.

The restructuring is in a bid to capture the “emerging opportunities” in content consumption across genres in India and South Asia, the company stated.

