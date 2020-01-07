Zuari Ago Chemicals shares lock 20% upper circuit

Zuari Ago Chemicals shares locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on bourses today. On the NSE, the stock was up 20 per cent at Rs 123.20. Volumes to the extent of 5.91 lakh shares were seen traded in the counter today.

The stock price has moved ahead of its results announcement on February 5.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on February 5, 2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

It also said that the Trading Window will remain closed from January 1, 2020 till February 7, 2020 i.e 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.