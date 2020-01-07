Zuari Ago Chemicals shares lock 20% upper circuit

Deepak Brara: An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
Zuari Ago Chemicals shares locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on bourses today. On the NSE, the stock was up 20 per cent at Rs 123.20. Volumes to the extent of 5.91 lakh shares were seen traded in the counter today.
The stock price has moved ahead of its results announcement on February 5.
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on February 5, 2020 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
It also said that the Trading Window will remain closed from January 1, 2020 till February 7, 2020 i.e 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...