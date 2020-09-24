Stocks

Zydus Wellness shares up 4.3 per cent on QIP plan

Internet Desk | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

Zydus Wellness has launched a QIP issue on September 23. The floor price was fixed at Rs 1,775 per share.

The company's board is planning to meet again on September 28 to determine the closure of QIP and the issue price of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers.

Shares of the company gained 4.3 per cent in the morning trade to Rs 1,788.

QIP
Zydus Wellness Ltd
